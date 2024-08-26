Yellow Jacket Drive reopens to drivers near Edcouch-Elsa High

Students at Edcouch-Elsa High School have a new way to get through campus.

The district reopened Yellow Jacket Drive, a busy street that divides the campus in half. In August 2023, the district closed the street during school hours to let students cross it safely.

The 500 students affected by the closure will now be picked up and dropped off by bus to get to the other side of the campus.

“The buses will be going back and forth dropping the students off to the designated area, and then bringing them right back,” district spokesman Jesse Garza said. “It'll be doing that throughout the day, all of this is to enhance and to continue to support our safety and security for our students.”

The campus has 1,300 students enrolled.

District leaders say their regular bus routes have not changed. As Yellow Jacket Drive is in a school zone, drivers are being reminded to slow down when you see a school bus, and stop when its red lights are flashing.

It is illegal to pass a school bus when it is picking up or dropping off kids, and violators can be fined up to $1,200.

