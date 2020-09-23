Young expected to start for Arizona against Texas

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (19-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Wes Benjamin (1-1, 4.41 ERA) Arizona: Alex Young (2-4, 5.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Texas will play on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 12-13 in home games. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, David Peralta leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Rangers are 6-23 on the road. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .290.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 37 RBIs and is batting .229.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 56 hits and is batting .290.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Ronald Guzman: (right hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

