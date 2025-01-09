3 men wanted following armed robbery at Harlingen Dollar General store
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three men accused of stealing cigars and beers from a Dollar General store in Harlingen, according to a news release.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 14838 Bus. 83 in Harlingen on Saturday at around 9:54 p.m.
According to a news release, three unknown males wearing masks and holding weapons entered the store and threatened to shoot employees if they didn’t open the register.
The register couldn’t be opened, so the suspects took two boxes of cigars and two 18-packs of Bud Light beer cans, the release stated.
Those who recognize the suspects are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.
