9 people charged in illegal gambling raid in Sullivan City

Nine people were arrested after the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a Sullivan City game room.

The Fireball City Game Room in Sullivan City was raided Wednesday after investigators with the sheriff's office received information about possible illegal activity taking place, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff’s office: 11 people detained as part of ‘illegal gambling’ raid at Sullivan City game room

After the search warrant was executed, authorities arrested nine individuals who were charged with various illegal gaming-related offenses, according to the release.

Those arrested were identified as:

Claudia Vela, 50

Miriam Ocanas, 45

Cynthia Reyna, 39

Carlos Ruiz, 30

Rosa Elena Salinas, 40

Cesar Coronado, 18

Miguel Vallarta Inclan, 23

Veronica Rodriguez, 54

Sarah Perez, 32

Gaming machines and an undetermined amount of cash were also seized during the raid.

The case remains under investigation.