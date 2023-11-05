Beware of holiday donation scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about holiday-related scams.

They say to beware of scrooge-like criminals trying to take advantage of generosity around Christmas time.

If you want to donate to charities, and get some end-of-the-year tax deduction, make sure you know who is getting your money and personal information.

Better Business Bureau president, Hilda Martinez, says to get the information of the charity and call the Better Business Bureau before you make the donation.

The number to call is 956-969-1804.