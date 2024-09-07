Bond issued for driver involved in police chase that ends at La Plaza Mall

The driver arrested in connection with a high speed chase that ended at La Plaza Mall was arraigned on Thursday morning.

Juan de Dios Gomez was charged with human smuggling, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest on foot. His bond was set at $55,000.

Gomez was identified as the driver who was wanted by police in connection to the chase that began in Palmview and ended in McAllen. Four other people were arrested.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspects arrested after chase in Palmview ends at La Plaza Mall

According to Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino, Palmview police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle Tuesday morning. Gomez led police and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a chase that ended when the vehicle pulled into La Plaza Mall.

All the occupants in the vehicle ran into the mall, police said.

Four of those occupants were arrested on Tuesday. Police confirmed the four people arrested were undocumented.