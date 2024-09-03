Police: Suspects arrested after chase in Palmview ends at La Plaza Mall

Four suspects were arrested at La Plaza Mall after leading police on a chase at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino.

Trevino said the chase began in Palmview when officers attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over. The Texas Department of Public Safety eventually joined in the chase.

It is unclear why the officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

Trevino said the vehicle pulled into La Plaza Mall and all occupants bailed out and ran inside the mall.

Four of the suspects have been arrested, but the driver of the vehicle is still at large, according to Trevino.

He said the driver is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.