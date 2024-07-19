Book written on the journey of abandoned McAllen dog, Harvey the Dalmatian

Remember Harvey the Dalmatian?

The 3-year-old dog, who was on the verge of dying after his owners allegedly starved him last year. The Dalmatian got loose from his yard before someone spotted him on the side of a road in McAllen.

A book was recently written about his rescue and journey to recovery.

"We should not treat any living thing that way," author of Harvey's Journey In His Own Words, Michele Winner, said. "We wanted to educate people. We get so many rescues in deplorable conditions from across the country and neglect is a form of abuse, as well as kicking, so we wanted to address all the issues of abuse."

Harvey is now adopted. His previous owners lost custody and warrants against them were dropped.

To purchase Harvey's book, click here. All proceeds will go to the Dalmatian Rescue of Colorado.