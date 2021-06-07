x

Brownsville police seeks tablet thief

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a woman who was caught on camera swiping  a tablet from a Metro PCS store.

The theft happened on Tuesday, May 25 and information – and video - of the theft was released Friday.

Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

1 day ago Saturday, June 05 2021 Jun 5, 2021 Saturday, June 05, 2021 1:53:00 PM CDT June 05, 2021
