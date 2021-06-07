Brownsville police seeks tablet thief
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a woman who was caught on camera swiping a tablet from a Metro PCS store.
The theft happened on Tuesday, May 25 and information – and video - of the theft was released Friday.
Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
