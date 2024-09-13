Cameron County man sentenced on continuous sexual abuse of a child charge

A 73-year-old man will spend 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young children, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of his sentence, Juan Morales will never be eligible for parole, and he must serve the entirety of his sentence until 2064, the Monday news release stated.

According to the release, evidence revealed that “Morales sexually abused at least three young girls, dating back to the early 1990s and up until as late as 2013.”

Morales’ trial lasted a week and a half, the release noted.

“Prosecuting child abuse cases has always been a priority at the District Attorney’s Office. Once again, we have removed a child predator from our community, this time for 40 years,” Cameron County district Attorney Luis V. Saenz said. “The message to victims is clear, you are not alone, there is a community of advocates ready and able to answer the call for help.”