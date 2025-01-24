Child dies following hit-and-run crash in Alamo

A child who was hospitalized in critical condition for nearly a week following a hit-and-run crash has died, the Alamo Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The child was hospitalized following the crash that happened on Thursday, Jan. 16, near the intersection of Crockett Avenue and Serg Loop.

Police previously said Saul Xavier Gonzalez, 29, was speeding as he drove a Ford F150 when he crashed into a Chevy Malibu with three people inside.

Two adults in the vehicle with the child remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Police have yet to release the identities of the passengers of the Chevy Malibu.

“The Alamo Police Department, together with the City of Alamo, extends its deepest condolences to the family,” police said in a statement made on Wednesday. “At this time, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected. No further updates will be provided.”

Gonzalez was arrested and arraigned on Sunday on multiple counts of collision involving personal injury and several counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $380,000.

Jail records show Gonzalez remains in custody as of Wednesday evening.