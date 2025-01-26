City of Mission unveils all-inclusive park
The city of Mission held a Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated, all-inclusive Lions Park.
The park, located at 1500 E. Kika De La Garza Loop, was renovated through a collaboration with specialists and therapists to make the park inclusive, according to a news release.
The park features a splash pad, a multi-generational bankshot basketball court designed for players of all abilities, barrier-free play areas and a walking trail.
The renovations promote “physical activity, social interaction, and fun for all community members,” the news release stated.
