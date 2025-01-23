City of Mission holds ribbon cutting for all-inclusive park

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new all-inclusive park in Mission

The Lion's Park is located on east Kika De La Garza Loop. It features a 2,000-square foot splash pad, a basketball court designed for players with all abilities and play areas with braille and sign language components.

"It was four years in the making and [we] spent a total of $1.8 million. It took a lot of dedication and hard work, a lot of different agencies," Mission Councilwoman Jessica Ortega said.

The park is the first of its kind for the city of Mission.