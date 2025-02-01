City of San Juan resuming utility payments over the phone
Related Story
San Juan residents can now pay their water bills over the phone, the city announced on Thursday.
The service was temporarily paused in December after a former city employee allegedly stole the credit card information of a man who called the city’s municipal court to pay a citation.
READ MORE: Former San Juan municipal court employee accused of fraud facing new charges
A criminal complaint said Elisa Pedroza used the stolen credit card information to spend $100 at a bakery in McAllen.
Phone payments can resume by calling 844-341-1635.
News
San Juan residents can now pay their water bills over the phone, the city announced on Thursday. The service... More >>
Sports Video
-
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne...
-
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
-
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...