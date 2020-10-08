x

CON MI GENTE: Truck driver by day, author by night

A Rio Grande Valley man drove highways as a professional truck driver for 30 years.

But about 4 years ago he had a dream about writing a book.

He does what a lot of us do at the end of the day, that's the time to take a look at our day, only he writes it down.

He started writing sometime back, now he's got about ten of those books.

And it's all done by hand, no computers.

