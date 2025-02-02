Documents reveal San Juan city manager was fired over 'willful neglect of duties'
Related Story
New documents obtained by Channel 5 News show why San Juan commissioners fired their city manager.
Benjamin Arjona was fired from his job during a Jan. 14 city commissioner’s meeting.
Channel 5 News filed a public information request for documents on Arjona’s firing.
A resolution regarding the termination of Arjona’s employment cites “failure to comply with lawful directives from the City Commission and for committing habitual or willful neglect of his duties, as the reason for being fired.
According to the resolution, Arjona’s failures included:
- Engaging a promoter for a city festival against the commission's directives
- Failure to manage the city's expenditures within the commission's approved budget
- Failure to conduct required and periodical personnel evaluations for department directors
- Continued lack of communication with the city commission regarding city business
- Improperly transferring and/or rehiring employees after a termination.
News
News Video
-
Alamo police: Active gang member wanted for continuous sexual assault of a...
-
High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City
-
Large crowd gathers in McAllen to protest for immigrants rights
-
Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor
-
UTRGV study finds the Valley has the highest rate of cervical cancer...
Sports Video
-
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne...
-
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
-
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...