Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses amid demand
Related Story
EDINBURG – Police will be wrapping up Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month by teaching a free self-defense course. It’s happening Saturday in Edinburg.
The demand was so great, authorities say there are no more spots open.
Plans for additional courses are in the works.
Watch the video above for further details.
News
EDINBURG – Police will be wrapping up Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month by teaching a free self-defense course. It’s happening... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit shelter in Starr Co. struggles to keep shelves stocked
-
Hidalgo County judge orders new limits on public gatherings to 10 people...
-
UPDATE: Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan couple infected with COVID-19...
-
Cameron County confirms first travel-related coronavirus case
-
UPDATE: McAllen issues order to close bars, dine-in services at restaurants