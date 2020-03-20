x

Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses amid demand

EDINBURG – Police will be wrapping up Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month by teaching a free self-defense course. It’s happening Saturday in Edinburg.

The demand was so great, authorities say there are no more spots open.

Plans for additional courses are in the works.

