False alarms reported at two Valley hospitals
Related Story
Two Rio Grande Valley hospitals were put on lockdown due to a false alarm.
The false alarms were reported at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and Harlingen Medical Center; both are operated by Prime Healthcare.
News tips came in of police activity at both locations.
Prime Healthcare said the alert the hospitals received was intended to be a test message at a California facility. They say there was no danger to staff and patients.
Weslaco and Harlingen police both confirmed there is not an active threat.
News
Two Rio Grande Valley hospitals were put on lockdown due to a false alarm. The false alarms were reported... More >>