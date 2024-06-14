False alarms reported at two Valley hospitals

Two Rio Grande Valley hospitals were put on lockdown due to a false alarm.

The false alarms were reported at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and Harlingen Medical Center; both are operated by Prime Healthcare.

News tips came in of police activity at both locations.

Prime Healthcare said the alert the hospitals received was intended to be a test message at a California facility. They say there was no danger to staff and patients.

Weslaco and Harlingen police both confirmed there is not an active threat.