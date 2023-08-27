First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 Part 1

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, August 25

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time PSJA North 41 PSJA 0 FINAL Edinburg Vela 62 Edinburg North 14 FINAL Harlingen 12 Harlingen South 7 FINAL Mission 30 Mission Veterans 42 FINAL Brownsville Veterans 21 San Benito 28 FINAL Weslaco 34 Mercedes 0 FINAL Weslaco East 7 Los Fresnos 42 FINAL Rio Hondo 34 Raymondville 6 FINAL Sharyland Pioneer 28 Rowe 21 FINAL Pace 17 Sharyland 31 FINAL La Joya 3 Rivera 40 FINAL Roma 36 Rio Grande City 22 FINAL PSJA SW 21 Palmview 34 FINAL Santa Rosa 54 MMA 28 FINAL Falfurrias 41 Santa Maria 6 FINAL Economedes 16 Donna North 30 FINAL Valley View 40 Hidalgo 22 FINAL Donna 55 La Feria 20 FINAL Progresso 0 La Villa 48 FINAL St. Joseph Academy 60 Lopez 21 FINAL





