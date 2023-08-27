x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 Part 1

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, August 25

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA North 41 PSJA 0 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 62 Edinburg North 14 FINAL
Harlingen 12 Harlingen South 7 FINAL
Mission 30 Mission Veterans 42 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 21 San Benito 28 FINAL
Weslaco 34 Mercedes 0 FINAL
Weslaco East 7 Los Fresnos 42 FINAL
Rio Hondo 34 Raymondville 6 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 28 Rowe 21 FINAL
Pace 17 Sharyland 31 FINAL
La Joya 3 Rivera 40 FINAL
Roma 36 Rio Grande City 22 FINAL
PSJA SW 21 Palmview 34 FINAL
Santa Rosa 54 MMA 28 FINAL
Falfurrias 41 Santa Maria 6 FINAL
Economedes 16 Donna North 30 FINAL
Valley View 40 Hidalgo 22 FINAL
Donna 55 La Feria 20 FINAL
Progresso 0 La Villa 48 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 60 Lopez 21 FINAL

Check out our first 5th Quarter of the football season here, brought to you by Reyna's BBQ.

