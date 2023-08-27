First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 Part 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, August 25
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA North
|41
|PSJA
|0
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|62
|Edinburg North
|14
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|12
|Harlingen South
|7
|FINAL
|Mission
|30
|Mission Veterans
|42
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|21
|San Benito
|28
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|34
|Mercedes
|0
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|7
|Los Fresnos
|42
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|34
|Raymondville
|6
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|28
|Rowe
|21
|FINAL
|Pace
|17
|Sharyland
|31
|FINAL
|La Joya
|3
|Rivera
|40
|FINAL
|Roma
|36
|Rio Grande City
|22
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|21
|Palmview
|34
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|54
|MMA
|28
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|41
|Santa Maria
|6
|FINAL
|Economedes
|16
|Donna North
|30
|FINAL
|Valley View
|40
|Hidalgo
|22
|FINAL
|Donna
|55
|La Feria
|20
|FINAL
|Progresso
|0
|La Villa
|48
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|60
|Lopez
|21
|FINAL
Check out our first 5th Quarter of the football season here, brought to you by Reyna's BBQ.
