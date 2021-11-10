Former Cameron Co. Judge Turns Himself In

BROWNSVILLE – Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda has been arrested.

A Cameron County District Attorney spokeswoman confirmed to CHANNEL 5 NEWS Sepulveda turned himself in Tuesday at the sheriff’s department with his attorney.

In a statement, DA Luis Saenz said Sepulveda was indicted by a grand jury in December on charges of abuse of official capacity, misapplication of fiduciary property and theft by a public servant.

A March 2016, the DA’s office received a complaint about a private road that was paved. The DA’s Public Integrity investigators looked into the allegations and turned over their findings to a grand jury.

Sepulveda is pending arraignment.

The DA is not commenting further as the case remains under investigation.