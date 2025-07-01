Health authority warns of hot car dangers for children following death in Brownsville

A small memorial now sits outside the Learning Club Preschool in Brownsville.

On Friday, a 4-year-old child was pronounced dead after being found inside a vehicle owned by the daycare.

Across Brownsville, the news comes as a shock for many parents.

RELATED STORY: Woman arrested in connection with child death at Brownsville daycare

The National Safety Council said on average, 37 children die in hot car incidents around the country every year.

Doctors at hospitals across the Rio Grande Valley said cases of kids being injured or killed from being left in a hot car happen far too often.

Temperatures inside a car can rise quickly, and that can be especially dangerous for small children.

"The temperature can rise in ten minutes by 20 degrees. If you're in a car and it's 100 degrees, within ten minutes that can reach anywhere between 130 and 170 degrees inside a car,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

According to Melendez, children are prone to fast rising body heat.

"Not a year goes by that we don't have double-digit cases of children with heat exhaustion, and not more than two to three years go by without a small child that has expired,” Melendez said.

A woman identified as Karen Silva was arrested in connection with the death at the Learning Club Preschool.

Watch the video above for the full story.

READ ALSO: 3-month-old dies after being left in locked vehicle in rural Mission