Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 719 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 719 cases of COVID-19.
Seven men and four women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s.
The county also reported 719 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, 2,489 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County and 67,570 have tested positive.
