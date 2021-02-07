Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 719 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 719 cases of COVID-19.

Seven men and four women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s.

READ ALSO: 21 doses of COVID-19 vaccine wasted in the Rio Grande Valley, state data shows

The county also reported 719 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 2,489 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County and 67,570 have tested positive.

READ ALSO: