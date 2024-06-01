Hotels Accepting FEMA Voucher for the Displaced

WESLACO – Some Rio Grande Valley hotels said there are FEMA vouchers available for those who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Pancho Guerra, director of operations for Castle Hospitality and general manager for the Courtyard Marriott, said there is a process to get a voucher. He said the vouchers cover the room and tax for the length of the stay approved.

Some hotels may not want to participate because of the lengthy reimbursement process.

“I think it is the process and the issue of reimbursement. I think that some people fear that they may not get reimbursement for some of the stays and it’s just if you go to the website and read all the documentation and educate your staff and train your staff like we have here make sure that everything is done correctly," Guerra said. "It’s not going to be a problem. I think some hotels fear that with all the processes and details that go into it that they might not get reimbursement for some of the stays.”

Not all hotels or motels are required to take FEMA vouchers. You can see a list of hotels authorized by FEMA that take vouchers by visiting femaevachotels.com.