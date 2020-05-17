HOV: South Texas ISD students donate funds raised for school trip to Food Bank RGV

A kind gesture by students from the South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy in Edinburg sets an example for others their age to not forget to give back to their community.

The end-of-the-year school club trip to San Antonio of these eighth grade students was canceled because of COVID-19.

However, they decided to go in a different direction, donating a little more than $4,000 to help out their local community.

"Came up with the idea of donating it to the local food bank and we all voted on it and it was on board," said Trey Gutierrez.

Watch the video for the full story.