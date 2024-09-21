HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches

The start of a new football season means a lot of changes and new faces, especially at the head coach position.

Over in La Feria, Craig Foster fills in for longtime time head coach Oscar Salinas.

A new coach eager to change the losing mentality in Hidalgo is Jason Wheeler. With over 30 years of coaching experience, Wheeler is back in Hidalgo for a second stint with the team after departing 12 years ago, and he's hoping to get back to the good old winning days.

And talking about coming back home, Abel Gonzalez — former Rio Grande City star quarterback — has officially made his way back to where it all started.

Homecoming seems to be the theme of this season. Taking over for John Campell at Edinburg Vela is Ernie Alonzo.

