Investigation into Death of Applicant at Police Training

HARLINGEN - Authorities continue investigating the cause of death of a 26-year-old Harlingen police applicant.

Officials said the applicant was in the final stages of entry-level officer simulation testing when he collapsed.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told paramedics and EMS arrived at the scene Sunday morning and issued lifesaving exercises. He was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

Harlingen Police Department Public Information Officer David Osbourne said applicants are advised not to overexert themselves.

"There's been times in the past when someone says, 'You know what? I don't think I can do this.' Then you're gonna stop them. That's totally okay, we can stop them at that point," he said.

The man's immediate family has been notified. But officials are not releasing his identity at this time.

