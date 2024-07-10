Investigation underway after fire destroys Los Fresnos home

A home in Los Fresnos was declared a total loss after a fire broke out there on Tuesday.

Channel 5 News cameras captured the damage done to the house, where the roof caved in due to the fire.

The Los Fresnos Fire Department says it appears the fire started at the carport, then spread to the home.

One person lived at the home, and he was able to escape unharmed.

The unidentified man spoke to Channel 5 News off camera, and said he could hear tires popping and saw the fire. He said he wasn’t able to grab anything inside the home.

The Cameron County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.