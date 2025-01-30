Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
Related Story
Mission is hiring Jody Cantu as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator.
Cantu comes to mission after spening 11 years at Edinburg CISD.
He most recently served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the football team at Edinburg Vela.
"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Head Football Coach for the Mission Eagles," Cantu said. "This program has a rich tradition, and I'm excited to build on that legacy. My focus will be on creating a culture of hard work, discipline, and unity. We'll work to develop our players into strong athletes and even stronger individuals who will represent Mission High and our community with pride."
News
Mission is hiring Jody Cantu as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator. Cantu comes to mission after... More >>
News Video
-
City of Mission ending partnership with RGV Humane Society
-
TSTC Harlingen to offer diesel equipment technology courses
-
Laguna Madre Water District receives $17.5 million for desalination plant
-
Following prostate cancer diagnosis, Edinburg mayor encourages men to get tested
-
Team Brownsville shifting migrant aid efforts after welcome center closes
Sports Video
-
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator