Los Fresnos business prepares for surge in customers from weekend rodeo

The Los Fresnos Rodeo is expected to attract up to 20,000 people over three days, bringing a surge of business to local restaurants and vendors.

Julia Mancilla, owner of Julia's Restaurant, said the rodeo typically brings 3,000 to 4,000 people to her business. She opened the restaurant 35 years ago and said the larger crowds last the entire weekend.

"Rodeo gives us a lot of business on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because all of our income gets higher on all three days," Mancilla said. "It helps us pay our taxes."

Julia's Restaurant, located at 220 W. Ocean Blvd., will stay open on Sunday, when it is normally closed, to accommodate the rodeo crowds.

Down the road at Herm's Smokehouse, workers are preparing to serve customers at both their restaurant and at the rodeo itself. Owner Daniel Avila said this is the first time his shop will sell barbecue at the rodeo.

"I think barbecue and rodeo go hand in hand, so we really wanted to be a part of this," Avila said.

Avila said he hopes to serve thousands of people and turn them into longtime customers.

"More than anything, we just want to connect with new people and let them know the beautiful things about Los Fresnos," Avila said. "People from all over the state are coming to this rodeo."

Jerry Bruce, vice chairman of the Los Fresnos Rodeo, said visitors come from across the Rio Grande Valley, Mexico and other parts of the country.

Bruce said the rodeo supports the community through scholarships and donations to local organizations.

"All the money that we get goes towards Cameron County," Bruce said. "It goes out for scholarships. It goes out to organizations that need help. We don't get paid a penny. This is all volunteer work."

Mancilla said she hopes everyone has a good weekend with the rodeo.

The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be held from Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

