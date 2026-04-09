Heart of the Valley: Small changes to favorite dishes can help prevent diabetes

For many in the Rio Grande Valley, meals like tacos, rice, beans, and fast food are part of everyday life.

Karina Brana, a Brownsville resident, says convenience often comes first with a packed schedule.

"Sometimes I don't have time, and I go eat something like a maruchan or McDonald's," Brana said.

But with a family history of diabetes, Brana said she knows change is important.

"My dad has diabetes," Brana said. "He can't have a lot of sugar, he always measures his blood pressure."

Brana is starting small when it comes to changing her lifestyle. She's staying active and adding color to her plate.

"I've been eating a lot of veggies because I was such a picky eater," Brana said.

For Maximo Saenz, a Brownsville resident, food is rooted in his culture.

"I'm Mexican, I love tamales, I love enchiladas, I love sopes, tacos," Saenz said.

Saenz hits the gym five days a week, hoping to balance out those meals.

"I like big, big portions of food, and I get to burn those calories with exercise," Saenz said.

But experts say when it comes to diabetes, it's not just about calories.

"If we're doing rice, beans, tortillas, and a Coke it's basically starch, starch, starch, and sugar because it's going to be broken down to glucose, and that's what's going to cause the spike in blood sugar," registered dietitian and nutritionist Jonathan Chapa said.

Those spikes over time can lead to insulin resistance, even in people who are physically active.

"It's just the portion sizes, and how we're stacking starchy veggies on top of starchy veggies on top of sugary drinks like agua frescas and Coke," Chapa said.

The good news is we don't have to give up the foods we love. Small changes like adding vegetables, cutting back on sugary drinks, and portion control can make all the difference.

For Brana and Saenz, it's about finding that balance and eating for a healthier future.

"I know I need to eat healthier if I want to live longer and have a better life," Brana said.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.