‘We mean business:’ Rio Grande City raises animal abuse fines under new ordinance

Rio Grande City is increasing fines and penalties for animal abuse and neglect cases.

The city's updated ordinance raises penalties to up to $2,000 for criminal negligence. Before the change, fines maxed out at $200.

"We mean business. The city is going to be watching that you take care of your beloved furry friends," Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Millan said.

Millan said the goal isn't to collect money but to send a message that pet owners must take care of their animals.

So far this year, 12 cases of animal cruelty have been referred to the Rio Grande City Animal Control Department. Two of those referrals ended in arrests.

Eli Gonzalez, director of the department, said officers will patrol and issue citations for violations. Officers will check that dogs and cats outside have proper food, water, and shade.

"We are patrolling, so if there are any loose dogs out, we are going to stop, we are going to knock at the doors and say, 'hey, you have a violation here,' and issue a citation," Gonzalez said.

Gloria Gonzalez founded Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in Starr County over 10 years ago. Nearly 100 dogs currently call the nonprofit home.

She said she's seen too many stray dogs and cases of animal cruelty.

"It is not getting better; it is getting worse. Something really needs to be done," Gloria Gonzalez said.

She stays in contact with local authorities and helps take in dogs who have been neglected or abused. She said there is still much to be done, but the updated ordinance is a positive step that will raise awareness.

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