Donna neighborhood gets new cluster mailbox after residents report delays

A cluster mailbox is back up in a Donna area neighborhood after Channel 5 News stepped in.

The cluster mailbox on Chevy Drive north of Donna in the Valle Mesa Estates subdivision was installed on Tuesday. People who live in the area were concerned because they weren't receiving any mail after the mailbox was damaged, and they were forced to drive to the post office in town and wait in line to pick up their mail.

The mailbox was missing for at least several days. The U.S. Postal Service said the mailbox cluster was damaged, and that USPS was not responsible for replacing the mailbox.

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Channel 5 News reached out to the subdivision's developer. On Monday, the developer said they were made aware of the issue last Thursday after a customer brought it to their attention and coordinated with the Donna Post Office to repair it.

The Donna Post Office confirmed the cluster box was not significantly damaged and is now operational.