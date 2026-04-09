Progreso creates planning and zoning board to manage city growth

To complement its newly created economic development corporation, Progreso city leaders created a planning and zoning board to manage the city's growth.

The board will approve homes and businesses before they are built in the city. Applications to join the board are due by May 2026, and applicants must live in Progreso.

The new board will also create a zoning code for Progreso.

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