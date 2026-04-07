Progreso launches economic development corporation to attract business, support local growth

Progreso created the city's first economic development corporation last month. The separate board will recruit new investors and support existing businesses.

The EDC will focus on bringing national brands to town, but officials say it's also about helping small business owners grow.

"We need to start moving forward, and we're tired of being left behind," Progreso Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Estrada said. "We are the new face for business in Progreso, and we want to start it off correctly."

Magaly Rivera took over ownership of Rosita's Restaurant in Progreso four months ago. She worked at the Harlingen location for 17 years before the owner offered to sell her the Progreso spot.

Rivera says running a business comes with challenges small owners can't handle alone.

"We have to look for help from the city," Rivera said. "We have to look for that help so the city can help us as a business."

Estrada says the EDC will guide business owners to financial programs and resources.

"If you're already a business here in Progreso and you need help with financial programs that you might need, the EDC will have programs that they can guide you to," Estrada said.

Rivera says new investment programs could unlock growth for the entire town.

"If there are investors that want to come and invest here with the help of these new programs, which neither I nor the other current businesses have been able to take advantage of, we will all start seeing more economic growth here," Rivera said.

The city is now accepting applications for the EDC board. Applicants must live within city limits, click here to apply.

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