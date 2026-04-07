Heart of the Valley: H-E-B pharmacist demonstrates glucose screening to help raise awareness on diabetes

One out of every three people in the Rio Grande Valley is diagnosed with diabetes.

Channel 5 News is partnering with H-E-B Prime Healthcare and South Texas Health System to provide free glucose screenings.

Channel 5 News' Lucy Lopez spoke with H-E-B Pharmacist Mario Solis about the importance of getting a glucose screening and also demonstrated how quick and pain-free the process is.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.