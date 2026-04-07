Congressman Cuellar working to secure funds for indoor animal shelter in Mission

Rep. Henry Cuellar met with Mission city leaders and animal shelter staff on Monday, April 6, to discuss plans to secure $1 million in federal funding for the Mission Animal Shelter.

The proposed Community Project Funding would go toward rehabilitating and modernizing the shelter, located at 227 Abelino Farias Street.

Planned upgrades include improvements to heating and ventilation systems, enhanced facility layout and functionality, safety and compliance upgrades and installation of essential equipment to meet state animal care standards.

Additional investments in technology and IT systems would support more efficient operations and service delivery.

The Mission Animal Shelter serves the community through animal intake, adoption and foster programs, return-to-owner services, animal control enforcement, rabies prevention and community education.

Cuellar said the investment would help address ongoing challenges such as overcrowding, resource constraints and rising veterinary costs while expanding critical programs like spay and neuter services, foster care and rescue partnerships.

The project aims to strengthen public health and safety, increase live outcomes and promote responsible pet ownership across the Mission community.

City officials and shelter leadership also discussed opportunities for collaboration, including access to grant funding, facility expansion and connections to national animal welfare initiatives.