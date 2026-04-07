Cause of fire that destroyed Donna home is undetermined, Hidalgo County fire marshal says
The cause of the fire that destroyed an RV is undetermined at this time, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.
Garza said they know the fire began in the kitchen area according to the occupant. He said the RV was completely destroyed and it is very difficult to narrow down a possible source.
RELATED STORY: Donna family of 6 loses their house in trailer home fire
The fire occurred on Sunday, April 5, in the 300 block of Aaron Street in Donna.
As previously reported, a mother and her five children were living in the trailer and are now without a home.
Garza said the American Red Cross has been notified and has already spoken with the family.
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