Free glucose screenings underway as part of Heart of the Valley campaign
Diabetes is a big health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.
Chances are you know someone who has diabetes, or you may have it yourself.
Others may be living with the disease and don't even know it.
It's why Channel 5 News, along with our partners H-E-B and South Texas Health System, is helping people get free glucose screenings to know where they stand.
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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