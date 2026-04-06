Pope Leo blesses 5-month-old baby from Weslaco during Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square

A Weslaco family’s 5-month-old baby was blessed by Pope Leo XIV during the pope’s first Easter Mass in Saint Peter's Square.

The Dena-Cuellar family captured the moment on video. The footage shows the pope making his way through the crowd in the popemobile.

The baby's father handed the infant to the pope's security guards for the blessing.

"I have no words for how grateful we are and the emotions that we're going through," Serina Cuellar said. "Once Micah was handed back to us we just started in tears. It was unbelievable."

Raul Dena Jr. said the baby was fussy from the long wait.

"He was kind of grumpy because we had him out there waiting," Dena said, "but as soon as we got him back, smiles, perfect, just little tears and smiles straight after that."

The family waited five hours for a chance to see the pope and said they will cherish the moment forever.