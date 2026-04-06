Teen girl shot in the face by stray bullet near Mission; investigation underway

KRGV file photo

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face while unloading groceries outside her home in rural Mission, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. in the 36000 block of West Mile 8 Road when the teen was struck by a stray bullet in her cheek and ear area.

The teen was immediately taken to a hospital by her mother, a news release said, adding that investigators believe the bullet came from someone firing a gun into the air.

“Discharging a firearm into the air is extremely dangerous and can have devastating consequences. This type of irresponsible behavior puts innocent lives at risk, and we will pursue all available leads,” Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said in a statement. “Anyone found responsible for this reckless act will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the teen was 15 years old. The family of the girl said the teen is 17 years old.