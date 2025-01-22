LUPE protests against Trump's inauguration
The San Juan-based non-profit group La Union del Pueblo Entero marched on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Members of the civil and immigrant rights group marched from the McAllen Municipal Park to Archer Park as part of their “resistance movement.”
“We want to show the community that we're here, we're not afraid and we're looking forward to saying no for the next four years,” Lupe Director of Civic Engagement Director Michael Mireles said.
LUPE recently voiced its opposition to Texas’ offer to donate land in Starr County for the creation of a mass deportation facility.
