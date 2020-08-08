x

Man Accused of Shooting Teen near San Benito in Custody

BROWNSVILLE – The man who allegedly shot a teen near San Benito is now in custody.

Josue Martinez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brownsville police arrested Martinez on Friday on a different warrant. He was turned over to the sheriff's department. 

