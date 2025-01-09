The McAllen Public Library is helping ease student struggles with their new Teen Essential Shelf.

Located in the library’s teen section, the shelf is stocked with personal care items that teens can take, with no questions asked.

Middle schooler Delilah Mondragon picked up supplies on Tuesday as she prepared to head back to school from winter break.

Mondragon said she knows the holidays can be rough for some families, and the shelf can help.

“It’s really cool because a lot of people do need stuff, and some people struggle, so this is really nice,” Mondragon said.

The shelf is available to all teens who are in the 6th through 12th grades.

There are no restrictions, and no ID is required. Everything is free for those who need it.

Leslie Stickle, the library’s teen services librarian, says the purpose of the teen shelf is to provide teens a safe space.

“We make sure that it's just for the teens that are grabbing, there are no littles or adults. “They're free to take as much as they like, and we have privacy bags for them."

The public library said the help they give wouldn't be possible without the community. Everything stacked on the shelf was donated.

“They're free to stop by and donate anything they have from home, or they're free to purchase from local stores to come and drop them off,” Stickle said.

Other teen essential shelves can be found in the Lark and Palm View branch libraries in their teen section.

McAllen library helping teens with 'essential shelf'