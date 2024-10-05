Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative

Mission Consolidated Independent School District is rolling out a new initiative partnered with Region One.

The goal is to get students in select daycare's college ready. Four daycare centers in Mission will get a certified teacher to teach material provided by Region One.

The teachers will focus on preparing young students with a basic educational foundation for an easy transition into kindergarten.

A factor that Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Cris Valdez says was an easy sell.

"We just want to lean in more as a district and partner up with our childcare centers. Some of them have already joined...the initiative, and it's really providing that instructional support, and getting a strong start to their education as early as three years old in our child care centers," Valdez said.

Any student enrolled at the four daycare centers will also automatically be enrolled as Mission CISD students.