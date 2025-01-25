Mission parents arraigned after allegedly abandoning children during freeze
Bond has been set for two Mission parents who allegedly left their children alone during a freeze warning on Tuesday.
Camila Alvarado and Julio Cesar Briseno were arraigned on Thursday. They were arrested after their three children, a one-month-old, a five-year-old and a nine-year-old, were found "cold and hungry" in a home where the only source of heat was a small space heater powered by an extension cord.
According to court records, Alvarado was charged with three counts of child abandonment and an additional charge of resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Hidalgo County jail records show Briseno was charged with three counts of child abandonment. He also faces additional charges of violation of a protective order, failure to identify, verification of incarceration - continuous violence against family and verification of incarceration - interfering with an emergency arrest. His bond was set at $120,000.
Both parents remain behind bars.
The children are in the custody of the Texas Department of Child Protective Services pending the outcome of the investigation.
