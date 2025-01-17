Mobile unit to provide dental services to children in Cameron and Willacy counties
A dental office on wheels will soon be rolling through the streets of Cameron and Willacy counties.
“We are actually reaching out to the children where they are, where services are needed — we are excited about it,” Su Clinica CEO Dr. Elena Marin said.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities donated a $500,000 mobile healthcare unit to Su Clinica, the organization announced on Thursday.
“All the equipment that's required for the dental units is part of the vehicle,” Marin said.
According to Marin, the unit will provide dental care to children up to 18 years old in underserved communities
“Our focus will be on doing screenings, oral exams — we will have the capability to do x-rays, teeth cleaning, sealants to help prevent cavities and those kinds of things,” Marin said.
The mobile unit has space to see two patients at a time.
Su Clinica plans to station the mobile unit at local schools, food pantries, head start programs, housing authorities and community centers in February or March.
Once locations are finalized, Su Clinica will release the schedule on their website.
