Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
Related Story
Many people can't imagine driving a car without being able to hear.
That drives Jaime Lugo crazy.
Deaf people, Lugo said, always keep their eyes on the road. It's the process of obtaining a driver's license that frequently frustrates them.
In 2017, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1051, which required the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to create an online driver education course for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
The bill also required the department to mandate that driver education schools provide accommodations for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Many people can't imagine driving a car without being able to hear. That drives Jaime Lugo crazy. Deaf... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande City extends emergency orders
-
Valley family speaks up on losing loved ones to coronavirus
-
Severe weather preparations underway in Cameron County
-
Two newlywed police cadets graduate amid recent national events
-
Memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants is intimidating 2020 census participants