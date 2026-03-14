Pharr police seeking vape store robbery suspect
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The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man seen on video robbing a vape shop at gunpoint.
The robbery happened Tuesday at around 4:35 p.m. at the Got Vapes located at 1101 W. Sam Houston Street, when a masked man took about $1,800.
The suspect was seen wearing a gray Michigan Wolverines sweater and had a bandage or wrap around his right hand to possibly cover an injury or tattoo, police said.
The man was last seen fleeing southbound toward the Sam Houston Heights Apartments.
Those with any information on the suspect’s identity and location are urged to call the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700, or submit tips at www.p3tips.com/820.
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