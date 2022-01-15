'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats

Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing a jacket for her young daughter last year. It was just the two of them on their own for the first time.

"I was fleeing from domestic violence with my daughter and we had just moved to a new apartment for the first time in my life,” said Vicencio, a recipient of Tim’s Coats. “We were living alone."

Vicencio still remembers the joy on her young daughter's face.

"She was very enthusiastic and happy and she wanted to try it on right away,” Vicencio said.

It's jackets like these that continue to make a difference for families around the valley. This week, thanks to your generosity, we've raised thousands of dollars to help keep some of the most vulnerable in our community warm this winter.

People like Vicencio want you to know, you really are making an impact.

"It is really helpful for the people in need," Vicencio said. Maybe they don't have the resources or the money to get a coat and it would be really helpful for them to receive these items."

Friday is the last day to donate to our Tim's Coats campaign.

Donation link: https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/give/383710/#!/donation/checkout