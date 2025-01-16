Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week
Related Story
The NBA G League announced Reed Sheppard as G League Player of the Week.
The Houston Rockets guard spent three games playing for the Vipers before being recalled to the NBA on Sunday.
During that span, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.7 steals.
That of course includes his 49-point outburst in his G League debut.
News
The NBA G League announced Reed Sheppard as G League Player of the Week. The Houston Rockets guard spent... More >>
News Video
-
La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan for specialty high schools
-
Hidalgo County judge pushing for creation of groundwater district
-
H-E-B Donates $1 Million to Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV
-
Edinburg CISD police increasing patrols for drivers illegally passing school buses
-
Deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County approaching
Sports Video
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
-
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
-
Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week